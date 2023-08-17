The number of private sector jobs in New York state increased by 6,300 in July, according to preliminary seasonally adjusted figures released Thursday by the New York State Department of Labor.

That's on par with the number of private sector jobs in the U.S., which also increased by 0.1% in July.

New York's private sector jobs (not seasonally adjusted) increased by 145,100, or 1.8%, over the year in July, which was less than the 2.1% increase in the number of private sector jobs in the U.S.

New York's seasonally adjusted unemployment rate held constant at 3.9% in July, while the state's labor force (seasonally adjusted) increased by 23,500. As a result, the labor force participation rate increased from 61.2% to 61.4% in July, its highest level since October 2013.

The statewide unemployment held constant at 3.9% while New York City’s unemployment rate decreased from 5.4% to 5.3%.