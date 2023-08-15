For the fourth time in less than five months, former President Donald Trump has been indicted on criminal charges. His Republican allies are furious and have delved into baseless conspiracies that the prosecutions of Trump are a coordinated effort by Democrats to sabotage the GOP frontrunner’s bid to return to the White House.

What You Need To Know After being indicted in Georgia, former President Donald Trump's Republican allies are furious and have delved into baseless conspiracies that the prosecutions of Trump are a coordinated effort by Democrats to sabotage the GOP frontrunner’s bid to return to the White House



Texas Sen. Ted Cruz argued that President Joe Biden should be impeached, removed from office, prosecuted and sent to prison



Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., echoed Cruz’s unproven theory that the indictments were “to distract from the Biden family corruption” after Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special prosecutor to continue the federal probe into the younger Biden last week



The federal prosecutions in Miami and Washington are being handled by a special prosecutor, deputized to conduct investigations indepedent from Biden and Justice Department leadership; the New York and Georgia cases are being handled by county-level prosecutors elected to office by their local communities

“Justice should be blind, but Biden has weaponized government against his leading political opponent to interfere in the 2024 election,” House Speaker Kevin McCarthy wrote on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. “Now a radical DA in Georgia is following Biden’s lead by attacking President Trump and using it to fundraise her political career.

“Americans see through this desperate sham,” the California Republican added.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, called the timing “nakedly political,” arguing that “every time bad news comes out about Hunter Biden or Joe Biden ... within hours some clown goes and indicted Donald Trump again.” Republicans have zeroed in on the business dealings of Hunter Biden, the president’s son, and claimed without evidence that they implicate Joe Biden in corruption.

“I’m pissed,” Cruz told Fox News’ Sean Hannity on Monday night before the details of the indictment were released. “This is disgraceful. Our country is over 200 years old. We have never once indicted a former president or a candidate, and a leading candidate, for president. And this is Joe Biden, and this is the Democrats weaponizing the justice system because they're afraid of the voters.”

Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., echoed Cruz’s unproven theory that the indictments were “to distract from the Biden family corruption” after Attorney General Merrick Garland appointed a special prosecutor to continue the federal probe into the younger Biden last week.

Cruz went on to argue that the elder Biden should be impeached, removed from office, prosecuted and sent to prison. He urged House Republicans to move forward with an impeachment inquiry.

President Biden and the White House have previously declined to comment on any of the indictments. Aboard Air Force One en route to the president's stop in Michigan on Tuesday, Deputy Press Secretary Olivia Dalton said the administration was "certainly not going to comment on that," adding Biden's goal was to reestablish the independence of the Department of Justice.

The federal prosecutions in Miami and Washington are being handled by a special prosecutor, deputized to conduct investigations independent from Biden and Justice Department leadership. The New York and Georgia cases are being handled by county-level prosecutors elected to office by their local communities.

"With respect to ongoing criminal cases, that's certainly why we've continued to observe the independence of the DOJ, to respect that and make sure that we don't weigh in and overstep here," Dalton said.

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., a key ally of McCarthy and Trump, endorsed a pitch by Trump senior adviser Stephen Miller that a Republican district attorney “could indict both Biden and [U.S. Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro] Mayorkas for human trafficking.”

Steve Bannon, a former Trump adviser and key architect of the modern far-right movement, warned his television show’s viewers Tuesday morning that the indictments of Trump “are republic-ending types of actions” that will lead the United States down a path to a “total banana republic.”

New York Rep. Elise Stefanik, the third-ranking Republican in the House, said in a statement the Georgia indictment was “blatant election interference” and accused Fulton County, Georgia, District Attorney Fani Willis of “weaponizing their office to target Joe Biden’s top political opponent.”

“Electing Trump for the third time, putting him back in the White House, and saving our country is plan A," said Rep. Clay Higgins, R-La., in a statement to Fox News. "I advise all Democrats…pray for plan A."

Higgins once appeared at an Oath Keepers rally hosted by Stewart Rhodes, the leader of the far-right extremist group who is now serving 18 years in prison for seditious conspiracy for his role in the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

After news of Trump’s indictment in the federal classified documents case in June, Higgins warned his supporters to “buckle up” and to “know your bridges,” a term used by the American militia movement for understanding “the points of attack, literally know the bridges that you can seize and hold and stop federal forces from coming in,” according to Jeff Sharlet, the author of “The Undertow: Scenes from a Slow Civil War.”

In the years since the militia-fueled violence of Jan. 6 after Trump encouraged his supporters to march on the Capitol, the rate of violent threats and actual political violence has risen. Last week, the FBI shot and killed a man who threatened to assassinate Joe Biden and other Democratic officials, including prosecutors involved in investigating and charging Trump. The man described himself as a “MAGA Trumper,” a reference to Trump’s 2016 campaign slogan: “Make America Great Again.”

Laura Loomer, a far-right provocateur known for her racist and anti-Muslim rhetoric, took to social media to defend the would-be assassin as simply making “anti-Joe Biden comments.” On Sunday, she said she spent the entire day with Trump at his New Jersey golf course watching a professional golf tournament with him. In a video, Trump called her “terrific” and “very special.”

On Monday, Loomer urged Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, a Republican, to fire Willis, describing the Black Democrat as “ratchet,” “dumb,” and “corrupt,” adding Willis belonged “in a trap house. Not a court house.”

On Monday evening, Willis brought 41 charges against Trump and 18 others, including former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and former White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows. Trump faces 13 felony charges, including violating the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations (RICO) Act, a law designed to target criminal organizations. Across his four indictments in three states and Washington, D.C., Trump now faces a total of 91 felony charges.

“Defendant Donald John Trump lost the United States presidential election held on November 3, 2020,” prosecutors wrote in the Georgia indictment. “Trump and the other Defendants charged in this Indictment refused to accept that Trump lost, and they knowingly and willfully joined a conspiracy to unlawfully change the outcome of the election in favor of Trump.”

Some of the charges are connected to a phone call Trump made on Jan. 2, 2021, with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, in which he told the state’s top election official he wanted to “find 11,780 votes, which is one more than” the margin he lost by and warned Raffensperger that he and his staff would be committing a crime if they did not help him flip the state. Other charges are connected to an alleged scheme to replace Georgia’s Electoral College contingent with a pro-Trump slate of electors.

Raffensperger later wrote he felt threatened by the then-president. Trump has repeatedly described the conversation as a “perfect phone call.”

For his part, Trump labeled the indictment a “witch hunt” and promised on his social media platform and promised to present a “Large, Complex, Detailed but Irrefutable REPORT on the Presidential Election Fraud which took place in Georgia” that he believes would exonerate him of all charges. He plans to reveal the report at a news conference next week at his Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club.

“They never went after those that Rigged the Election,” the former president wrote. “They only went after those that fought to find the RIGGERS!”

No evidence of widespread election fraud in Georgia, or any other state, in 2020 has surfaced. Judges, prosecutors and election officials across the country, including Republicans, have repeatedly and widely debunked the conspiracy theories of Trump and his allies.