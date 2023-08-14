A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit that sought to stymie a Biden administration plan to wipe away federal student loan debt for hundreds of thousands of borrowers.

The decision is a victory for President Joe Biden, who announced that 804,000 borrowers will soon start to see their student debt cancelled, and that more than 614,000 will have all of their student loan debt wiped away.

What You Need To Know A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit seeking to halt a Biden administration plan to wipe out student loan debt for hundreds of thousands of borrowers



The lawsuit sought to halt the "one-time account adjustment" which credited borrowers with time paid toward reaching the end of their student loan terms and acheive loan forgiveness



The judge in the case dismissed their lawsuit for lack of actual standing



With the lawsuit dismissed, President Joe Biden said that around 804,000 borrowers will soon start to see student debt cancelled, and that more than 614,000 will have all of their student loan debt wiped out

On Monday, United States District Judge Thomas Ludington, in the Eastern District of Michigan’s Northern Division, dismissed a lawsuit — brought about by the Cato Institute, a libertarian think-tank, and the conservative Mackinac Center for Public Policy — seeking to halt the “one-time account adjustment,” which helped some borrowers gain credit toward reaching the end of their student loan terms.

“On day one of my Administration, I promised to fight for hardworking families and to fix problems in the student loan system that have been failing borrowers for too long,” Biden said in a statement. “I’m proud that my Administration is delivering on that promise and has already approved over $116 billion in debt cancellation for 3.4 million Americans — no matter how many lawsuits, challenges, or roadblocks Republican elected officials or special interests put in our way.”

After the U.S. Supreme Court struck down Biden’s previous loan forgiveness plan in July, the White House moved forward on alternate plans to wipe out billions of dollars in student debt, using clauses that give the Education Department oversight over federal loans. One of the alternate plans, announced in April 2022, would have benefitted borrowers that had been working on paying back long-term loans over the past two decades.

The Income-Driven Repayment one-time account adjustment is a temporary program that sought to bridge the gap for borrowers to reach their 20- or 25-year student loan forgiveness term — a period after which their debt could be forgiven. The adjustments gave credits to borrowers under long-term payment plans, counting toward their full term, if they spent 12 or more months of consecutive forbearance, or 36 cumulative months of forbearance; ay time spent in economic hardship or military deferments after 2013, any months spent in deferment before 2013 any time in repayment on earlier loans before consolidating their loans.

In a lawsuit filed against the Department of Education, Cato and Mackinac called the One-Time Account Adjustment “substantively and procedurally unlawful,” saying that the “entire scheme will cost taxpayers $175 billion” and that it will cause personal harm to the organizations by increasing their own labor costs.

Ludington, in sum, dissects the plaintiffs’ argument and determines they did not demonstrate having suffered an actual or imminent harm that can be redressed by a favorable judgement — in other words, their argument didn’t have have a legal leg to stand on.

In celebrating Monday’s decision, Biden pledged that his administation wasn’t done.

“We will continue to pursue an alternative path to deliver student debt relief to as many borrowers as possible as quickly as possible,” Biden said. “We will use every tool at our disposal to get student loan borrowers the relief they need to reach their dreams.”