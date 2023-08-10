Work has started to update Albany International Airport — the most expensive and ambitious of several state-funded projects totaling $230 million to modernize local airport facilities across New York.

Gov. Kathy Hochul unveiled the plans for the new Albany airport project, to be completed with a $60 million state award. It will cost $100 million and will include a new entranceway, enhanced security areas, expanded seating, ticketing, baggage and waiting areas and more to reduce congestion of passengers.

The project is slated to be completed in about two-and-a-half years, or early 2025.

"This is the largest state grant this airport has ever received from us, and I'm really proud of what this is going to signal about this region, especially as we spend enormous amounts of time recruiting new businesses to this area," Hochul said. "We continue to work on our roads and our infrastructure projects, our bridges, amenities, but airport is infrastructure as well. And it does take investments, or for an airport this old, it starts to decline. So, we're always going to be giving it a facelift, and that's what this project is about."

The airport, which opened in 1928, is the oldest municipal airport in the United States, Hochul said. It will also have new conference facilities and a children's play area. Its existing terminal was first designed more than 25 years ago.

"[This] is a recognition of the critical role that airports serve as both the nucleus and catalyst for economic growth and development," Albany International Airport CEO Phillip Calderone said. "This project is going to make us even more friendly toward accessibility for the disabled and the handicapped. ...Now, travelers and visitors will be able to enter our airport through a fabulous new gateway that will reflect these accomplishments. It will showcase our region's leadership and technology, education and commerce."

Several local officials, including Albany County Executive Dan McCoy and area state legislators, were also in attendance.

Nine airports across the state will undergo transformational construction upgrades with $230 million as part of the Upstate Airport Economic Development and Revitalization Competition the governor announced last September. Projects were submitted and chosen based on design and the estimated economic benefit for the region, according to the governor's office.

Albany International Airport received a $72.1 million state award in 2020 to expand parking and the construction of Exit 3 to directly access the airport off Insterstate 87.