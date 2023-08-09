Senator Dianne Feinstein, D-Calif. is back in her San Francisco home after a fall that led to a brief visit to the hospital.

TMZ reported early Wednesday the 90-year-old senator was currently hospitalized, which Feinstein’s office told Spectrum News was “inaccurate.”

“Senator Feinstein briefly went to the hospital yesterday afternoon as a precaution after a minor fall in her home. All of her scans were clear and she returned home,” a spokesperson said in a statement to Spectrum News.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said in a statement on Wednesday said that he spoke to Feinstein. "I’m glad she is back home now and is doing well.”

This is the latest in a number of health scares that have plagued the Golden State’s senior senator in recent months. In early March, Feinstein’s office confirmed she was hospitalized for a case of shingles over the February recess. She missed months of votes, prompting calls from her own party to resign due to the prolonged absence stalling the confirmation of a number of President Joe Biden’s judicial nominees.

Feinstein later returned in May to cast her first vote. It was later disclosed she was suffering from Ramsay Hunt syndrome, a complication from the shingles virus that can paralyze part of the face, and that she contracted encephalitis while recovering from the virus earlier this year.

Feinstein has defended her ability to perform her job, though her office said in May that she was still experiencing vision and balance impairments from the shingles virus. Some alarming moments from Feinstein and other lawmakers have raised questions about age limits for members of Congress.

Feinstein, who took office in 1992, announced earlier this year that she would not seek reelection in 2024. Several Democrats have already entered the race to replace her.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.