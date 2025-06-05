Former Rep. David Jolly has announced his bid for governor of Florida, and President Donald Trump trades barbs with former advisor and Tesla CEO Elon Musk.

Former GOP congressman David Jolly to run for Florida governor as a Democrat

Former Republican Congressman David Jolly has announced that he is running for governor of Florida and will do so as a Democrat.

Jolly formally announced his bid on Thursday, becoming the latest party convert hoping to wrest back the state’s shift to the right. Under state law, term-limited Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis can’t run for reelection in 2026.

Jolly, 52, said he’s confident that issues such as affordability, funding public schools, and strengthening campaign finance and ethics laws will resonate with voters in 2026.

“I actually think Republicans in Tallahassee have gone too far in dividing us. I think we should get politicians out of the classrooms, out of the doctor’s offices,” Jolly said. “I think enough people in Florida, even some Republicans, now understand that. That the culture wars have gone too far.”

Jolly was first elected to his Tampa Bay area congressional seat during a 2014 special election, and was reelected for one full term. The attorney and former lobbyist underwent a political evolution that spurred him to leave the Republican Party in 2018 to become an independent and then a registered Democrat.

Jolly said he has considered himself “part of the Democratic coalition” for five or so years, and believes in what he sees as the party’s “fundamental values” — that government can help people, that the economy should be “fair” to all, and that immigrants should be celebrated.

“I struggled to exercise those values in the Republican Party,” Jolly said. “The actual registration as a Democrat wasn’t a pivot. It was a kind of a formality.”

Jolly joined the Florida Democratic Party at what is arguably one of its most vulnerable points in years. Florida currently has no Democrats elected to statewide office, and there are now 1.2 million more registered Republicans than Democrats, according to the state’s active voter rolls.

Trump threatens to cut Musk's government contracts as their public feud escalates

President Donald Trump on Thursday threatened to cut Elon Musk's government contracts as their fractured alliance rapidly escalated into a public feud, with Trump suggesting he would use the U.S. government to hurt his fellow billionaire financially.

The spectacular blow-up between the president of the United States and the world's richest man played out on their respective social media platforms after Trump first broached the topic in a White House meeting with Germany's new leader.

The rancorous breakup happened less than a week after they appeared together at the White House and Trump thanked Musk for his brief but tumultuous time in the U.S. government.

Trump had largely remained silent as Musk stewed over the last few days on his social media platform X, condemning the president's signature tax cuts and spending bill. But Trump clapped back Thursday in the Oval Office, lamented their frayed relationship and said he was "very disappointed in Musk."

Musk responded on social media in real time. Trump ratcheted up the stakes when he turned to his own social media network, Truth Social, and threatened to use the U.S. government to hurt Musk's bottom line with his internet company Starlink and rocket company SpaceX.

"The easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon's Governmental Subsidies and Contracts," Trump wrote on his social media network. "I was always surprised that Biden didn't do it!"'

"This just gets better and better," Musk quickly replied on X. "Go ahead, make my day."

The deepening rift unfurled much like their relationship started — rapidly, intensely and very publicly.

It also quickly hit Musk financially, even before Trump's threat.

After Trump started speaking about Musk, shares of his electric vehicle company Tesla fell 9%, their latest notable move since the election. The shares doubled in the weeks after Trump was elected, gave back those gains and more during Musk's time at DOGE and then rallied after he vowed in April to focus much more on Tesla and his other companies.

Musk later offered up an especially stinging insult to a president sensitive about his standing among voters: "Without me, Trump would have lost the election," Musk retorted. "Such ingratitude," Musk said in a follow-up post.

Governor suspends Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez after arrest

Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez was suspended from office Thursday morning after being arrested and taken into custody on federal racketeering charges, according to officials.

Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order just before noon announcing Lopez's removal from office after he was charged with racketeering and conspiracy to commit racketeering.

Lopez has served with the Osceola County Sheriff's Office since 2003 and was first elected sheriff in 2020. He was re-elected again in 2024.

DeSantis has now appointed Florida Highway Patrol Central Region Chief Christopher Blackmon to serve as Osceola County Sheriff in the interim.

In a post on X, Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier said Lopez's arrest stems from a "Massive Central Florida Illegal Gambling Operation (and) Public Corruption Scheme."

Uthmeier expanded on his post in a news release, saying the investigation of Lopez started in 2023. Led by Homeland Security with cooperation from the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, the investigation "uncovered a criminal organization operating an illegal gambling enterprise throughout Central Florida, particularly in Lake and Osceola Counties," the release said, noting that, "The organization generated more than $21.6 million in illicit proceeds."

The release accused Lopez of taking campaign contributions and personal payments as he played "a multifaceted role in expanding and protecting this illegal enterprise, using his office to shield the enterprise from law enforcement."

“As law enforcement, we are held to higher standards of integrity and character than other professions. This case revealed that Lopez violated the trust and integrity expected of him as the duly elected sheriff of Osceola County,” FDLE Commissioner Mark Glass said in the release. “Florida’s sheriffs are leaders for not only their office and deputies, but for their community and the citizens that elected them. I want to thank our agents and analysts who worked diligently on this case with HSI and the Office of Statewide Prosecution to make sure that law enforcement officers are held to the standards expected of them.”