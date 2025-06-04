Florida lawmakers focus on cutting spending during state budget negotiations, and the state board of education approves a new education commissioner.

Lawmakers focus on cutting spending in budget negotiations

Budgets chiefs leading the negotiation in Tallahassee are turning their sights on reducing spending throughout the state’s budget.

Lawmakers will decide how much the state wants to spend in the upcoming fiscal year. But just as important is deciding how much Florida needs to save moving forward, and there’s an agreement to reduce spending by $2.25 billion.

Things like tariffs and a potential recession are reasons why lawmakers are determined to cut spending.

“They expressed concerns about recessionary and inflationary pressures that potentially could happen," State Rep. Lawrence McClure said.

Lawmakers also want to juice up what they call Florida’s rainy day fund. They want to more than double its size. Plus, require annual deposits of $750 million dollars in case of emergencies.

“How many states would love to be in a position to have a healthy reserve fund to, to take care of emergencies that are unanticipated, at a level that is devastating communities?” State Sen. Ed Hooper said.

To do that, voters will need to approve it on the 2026 ballot, and that will require more than 60% voter approval.

Another factor to consider is federal spending.

With all the adjustments to federal spending under President Donald Trump’s administration, lawmakers also want to make sure there’s enough money on their books to float any shortfalls.

Lawmakers hope to finalize the budget before June 16.

Anastasios Kamoutsas approved as state education commissioner

The Florida Board of Education on Wednesday unanimously approved Gov. Ron DeSantis' pick for the state's next commissioner of education, Anastasios Kamoutsas.

DeSantis recommended Kamoutsas to replace Manny Diaz, Jr. in the role following Diaz's appointment to serve as Interim President of the University of West Florida beginning next month.

“Stasi Kamoutsas has delivered on important issues like parental rights, school choice, and fighting back against radical ideologies in education,” said DeSantis. “I am confident that he will continue to serve our state well as the next commissioner of education, and I thank Commissioner Manny Diaz Jr. for his dedicated and productive service.”

Kamoutsas currently serves as DeSantis' deputy chief of staff.

He first joined the Florida Department of Education's office of General Counsel in 2019. Kamoutsas then went on to serve as general counsel, then chief of staff of the department, before serving as the governor's deputy chief of staff, where he oversees policy efforts related to education, law enforcement and emergency management.

Diaz has served as education commissioner since June 2022.