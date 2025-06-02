Lawmakers in Tallahassee announce budget framework agreement that could prevent a state government shutdown, and the Supreme Court removed a lower court's order that would have kept protected status protections in place for some immigrants.

Florida lawmakers announce budget framework

After weeks of back-and-forth negotiations amongst Florida Republicans, there is movement on the state budget.

Late on Friday night, Senate President Ben Albritton and House Speaker Danny Perez told their members that budget negotiators have reached a framework deal on the budget.

Tuesday morning, lawmakers will start budget conferences in Tallahassee.

The House and Senate have yet to release all the details surrounding this new budget agreement.

With this proposed framework, lawmakers can start negotiating specifics, like health care and education.

The new agreement is said to reduce spending by $2.25 billion, and includes a tax holiday for hurricane preparation.

“You got to have the tax breaks for disaster preparedness. Floridians are able to go in, they’re able to get what they need and they’re able to save money on those disaster preparedness holidays. Normally we would be in on right now,” Gov. Ron DeSantis said.

The agreement calls for the end of the commercial lease tax. It also promises a sales tax reduction for Florida families, perhaps on things like clothes or shoes.

The budget, “Provides for a fiscally responsible, balanced budget that reduces state spending, lowers per capita spending, and reduces the growth of state bureaucracy,” Albritton said.

Budget meetings are slated start on Tuesday with a final vote to take place around June 16.

One thing not in the plan is a big change on property taxes.

“There will continually be a larger conversation on property taxes. I am serving on the committee on property tax. I think it’s important to approach that issue with a scalpel, not a chainsaw. I look forward to being part of those discussions as well,” State Rep. Anna Eskamani said.

Of course, everyone is hoping that things will move forward as planned.

Otherwise, July 1 is the next deadline. Without a budget by then, a state government shutdown is possible.

Supreme Court clears way for removal of more protected status protections for migrants

For the second time in two weeks, the Supreme Court is allowing President Donald Trump’s administration to remove protected status from a group of migrants in the United States.

The conservative majority court lifted an order from a lower court that left protections in place while legal challenges play out.

Combined with last week’s ruling, nearly one million people are now in the United States without protected status.

The temporary protected status allows people already in the United States to live and work legally because their native countries are deemed unsafe for return due to natural disaster or civil strife.

Migrants from Venezuela, Cuba, Haiti, and Nicaragua who came here for various hardships could now face swift deportation.