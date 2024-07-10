ORLANDO, Fla. — A new sports watch bar, sitting 10-stories high, recently opened on International Drive in Orlando.
Tom Ryan touts Tom's Watch Bar as elevating the sports bar experience.
Ryan, who co-founded the fast-casual restaurant chain Smashburger, said this is the 12th sports bar he launched.
He said a sports bar experience doesn’t have to be pennants and sticky floors.
“I knew that this would be an iconic version and probably the new crown jewel in the Tom’s Watch Bar crowning,” Ryan said. “The market has changed, grown, and matured way beyond that.”
To attract a down-the-middle split of men and women, Ryan said the food needs to speak a different tune.
“There are things on our menu that you’d never expect to see at a sports bar, like grilled salmon salad and Asian potstickers,” he said.
The bar features giant stadium screens and over 150 TVs within 13,000 square-feet. It also has gaming simulators on its second floor.
Ryan said Tom’s Watch Bar will open for major soccer matches to accommodate international guests. Depending on the time of the match, the bar will announce when they open.