ORLANDO, Fla. — After 30 years, Pirates Dinner Adventure on International Drive in Orlando is changing things up. The show now has an all-new storyline with power ballads.
Broadway-caliber vocalists are now part of a long-running Orlando dinner show. The new adventure is called “In Search of Neptune’s Treasure.”
Michael LaFleur is the show director and writer. He was one of the original creators 30 years ago. Since then, the acclaimed live entertainment writer and has worked with world-class clients like Celine Dion, Cirque du Soleil, and Sarah Brightman.
“The phone rang one day and [the Pirates Dinner Adventure management] said, ‘It has been 30 years. We want something new and something fresh. Would you come back and help us again?’ I was so excited,” LaFleur said.
The new show has aerialists, even more stunts, and a new element of romance.
“The biggest challenge was finding a way to entertain grandma and grandpa, mom and dad, and the kids,” he said.
It’s a dinner show, so your meal of choice is included with admission.