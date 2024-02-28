You can now immerse yourself in natural Florida thanks to a new riverboat, reminiscent of ones used in the late 1800s.
1. A riverboat called “Pearl of the Lake” is new to St. Cloud and is ready to show off East Lake Toho to daytime and sunset guests.
2. Your fearless leader is Richard Lawrence, AKA Capt. Stitch. He’s a St. Cloud native who was a truck driver for years, and – in his free time – discovered sunset cruises. “I just became addicted to them,” he said. “And then I realized, I want to do that.”
3. So Lawrence went through a two-year process to get his captain’s license. He found his dream boat online, in Minnesota. He said getting his Pearl down to Osceola County took 22 days on multiple rivers before it had to be deconstructed and carried on a truck.
4. “Pearl of the Lake” is a flat-bottom paddle wheel riverboat, built in 1983. It's not a common thing to see. “There’s no hidden propellers or machinery,” Lawrence said.
5. Toho Riverboat Adventures offers afternoon and sunset cruises, along with a bunch of specialty themed ones. On board is a bar, snacks, old-school games, and historical lessons.