ST. CLOUD, Fla. — A rare experience combining hands-on art and majestic cats is only days away.
Paws and Palette is a three-hour event taking place at the Central Florida Animal Reserve (CFAR) in St. Cloud. Throughout your journey, the artists from Ex Animo Creations will guide you along the process of painting lions or tigers that are right in front of you.
Tatyanna Thomas owns Ex Animo (which translates to “from the heart”). She came to the CFAR ahead of the event to show what to expect. During the visit, she painted a male lion named, fittingly, Siombe, which translates to “heart.”
“It’s really inspiring that [the Reserve] is allowing us to be in their home to paint,” she said.
The CFAR is a “big cat” wildlife sanctuary housing lions, tigers, leopards and cougars. They’re rescues. Thomas is excited to raise funds to benefit the well-being of the animals, and do something for her studio clients that she has never done. Their muse is a lion.
“Whether you’re an avid painter, or haven’t touched a brush since second grade, leave your worries behind,” she said.
Her team will guide you, step-by-step. “It’s not a stress zone. It’s literally stress free,” she said.
Paws and Palette is Feb. 24 from 1 to 4 p.m. at the CFAR at 500 Broussard Road in St. Cloud. Tickets are $65.