An augmented reality art experience is making its United States debut right here in Central Florida.
1. Snap! Orlando is presenting a walking tour of its new 3D augmented reality experience. Faune is a series of large, outdoor posters installed throughout the City Beautiful.
2. The experience is made possible thanks to a collaboration with world-renowned digital artists Adrien Mandot and Claire Bardainne.
3. “People are starting now to get it,” said Snap! Orlando founder Patrick Kahn. “When I show it to people, they’re like, ‘Oh my!’ People are still not used to it.”
4. The art comes alive in three locations: Downtown Orlando, Creative Village and Lake Nona. Lake Nona is where we connected with a senior graphic designer whose prism-inspired work is on full display. “It’s so crazy to see a sketch — in a sketchbook — go on to an elevation,” Carissa Bloemeke said, in front of her piece. “It’s now installed on this mural behind me — this giant building!”
5. Download this App to enjoy the experience. You still have time to immerse yourself within the artwork downtown, as it’ll be up and active for a year. But, the Creative Village and Lake Nona experiences are only open through April.