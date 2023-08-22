ORLANDO, Fla. — A unique kind of artistic experience debuts in just a few days, combining circus performers, choreography, live actors, and an original script.

1. “The Carnival” is a new collaboration between the Creative City Project and Orlando Philharmonic Orchestra.

2. Aradhana Tiwari, the director, describes the show as a theatrical journey transporting audiences to an imaginative world. “It is so multi-artistic in that we have orchestral significance; we have dance, we have theater,” she said. “I know I’m cheesy, but I think finding how to be alive and still is the magic of this.”

3. This show is similar to last year’s “Seasons,” involving the same collaboration. But this concert features the music of French composer Camille Saint-Saëns’ “The Carnival of the Animals.”

4. “The Carnival” will take place at the Historic Cheyenne Saloon in downtown Orlando for one weekend only, Aug 25-27. They’re putting on two shows a night, at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.

5. Tickets range from $35 to $150 per person.