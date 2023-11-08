Inspections of shops in October led to the seizure of an estimated $6.2 million worth of unlicensed cannabis, according to the state Office of Cannabis Management.

The OCM and Department of Taxation and Finance conducted inspections of 47 shops "suspected of selling unlicensed cannabis," according to an OCM press release, throughout October. All told, they seized nearly 1,400 pounds of cannabis in various forms.

In total, 289 locations have now been inspected in New York, with the amount of seized unlicensed cannabis valued at nearly $50 million, according to OCM.

"New York State has zero-tolerance for unlicensed cannabis shops that disregard local communities committed to creating a legal cannabis industry built on equity," OCM Executive Director Chris Alexander said. "Collaboration and coordination are necessary to build a successful and equitable adult-use cannabis market. In that spirit, we will continue to work diligently, using our enhanced enforcement powers to seize unlicensed products and fine-tune a more efficient closure process."

There are currently 27 licensed cannabis dispensaries in New York, according to OCM.