On Friday, the red carpet premiere of “Chief of War,” a historical miniseries that is executive produced by and stars Jason Momoa, was held at Ko Olina.

“Chief of War” is based on true events and follows warrior Ka‘iana, portrayed by Momoa, as he tries to unify the islands before Western colonization in the late 18th century, according to Apple TV+. The first two episodes of the nine-part Apple TV+ miniseries will be available to stream Aug. 1. The show includes a predominantly Polynesian cast and incorporates Hawaiian language.

In January, Spectrum News Hawaii interviewed Momoa, while he was on Oahu to film “The Wrecking Crew,” about the re-launch of his water company Mananalu Powered by Boomerang Water. The company uses a machine that fills aluminum bottles with local, purified water and seals them, and then can do it all over again with the same bottles after they are returned. The benefits of the closed-loop system include reducing the need to ship water bottles, avoiding single-use plastic, and keeping trash out of the landfill.

In celebration of the “Chief of War” premiere, Momoa and his water company Mananalu created a custom bottle.

“I'm just trying to leave a better place for my children,” said Momoa in the January interview with Spectrum News Hawaii. “I feel like I have a duty.”

The Aquaman actor has always been passionate about environmentalism, and he decided to use his voice to fight against single-use plastics. “I sunk my teeth into single-use plastic because I couldn’t take it anymore.”