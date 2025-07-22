TAMPA, Fla. — On July 18, Congress voted to eliminate $1.1 billion that would have gone to the Corporation for Public Broadcasting over the next two budget years.

That money is given to NPR and PBS stations across the country, including in Tampa Bay.

What You Need To Know CEO and President at WEDU, Paul Grove, said they've lost around $2.8 million to work with annually



WEDU is exploring ways to bring in additional revenue



Since Congress cut funding, WEDU said donations to the station have increased

For WEDU Editor and Producer Hannah Winter, it has her wondering what comes next.

“It definitely does worry me and a lot of people here, and I think at multiple different PBS stations about the future of our jobs,” she said.

Concern began in June when a House vote to cut funding from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting triggered a 45-day window where both the Senate and the House would vote on final approval to rescind more than $1 billion in funding.

Both branches narrowly passed the funding cut last week.

Between the funding they’ve lost federally and from the state, CEO and President at WEDU, Paul Grove, said they’ve lost around $2.8 million to work with annually.

Grove is hopeful this lost money won’t make a huge impact but believes it likely will.

“A lot of people don’t know it, but more than 50% of the kids in our country don’t have access to preschool,” he said. “We’re, in some cases, PBS stations, the first classrooms for those kids.”

With this shortfall, Grove said they’re turning their attention to how they can make up for this lost revenue.

From possibly covering high school sports to working with new partners, everything is on the table.

There will also be some delays in local programming and cutbacks on getting programming from the national side.

However, Grove wants to reassure those working at WEDU, like Winter, that they’re doing everything they can.

“WEDU isn’t going anywhere, and the team that we have in place will be the ones that continue to provide the success that we’ve seen over the years,” he said.

Grove added that the support from the community has been incredible and is thankful to those who’ve donated since learning about the loss of funding.