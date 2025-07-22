MILWAUKEE — The president of Usinger’s, a beloved Milwaukee-based sausage company, is now in the National Meat Hall of Fame.

Frederick “Fritz” Usinger IV, the fourth generation of the Usinger family to lead the company, will join over 130 industry legends in the hall. That includes his father, Frederick Usinger III, who was inducted 12 years ago after his death.

The hall honors those who have made “significant contributions to the meat and poultry industry.”

Usinger IV has led the 145-year-old company since 1988 and in April, was also inducted into the Wisconsin Meat Industry Hall of Fame.

He’s served on the Wisconsin Livestock and Meat Council since 1996 and is an active member of the Milwaukee Sausage Manufacturers Association, the Lakeshore Sausage Manufacturing Association, and the Executive Board of the Milwaukee County Boy Scout Council.

Throughout his time leading the meat company, Usinger IV has helped lead the company through transition, including in 1993, when operations shifted to a new distribution center. He also led the company through the construction of a new processing plant to allow for product expansion to poultry products, sliced lunch meats, hams, bacon and more.

Before he became president, Usinger IV was studying at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has given back there over the years, helping build a Meat Science and Animal Biologics Discovery Building, which just opened in 2020.

Usinger IV will be inducted into the hall on Friday, July 25, in Kansas City, Missouri, at the Kansas City Convention Center.