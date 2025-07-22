CLEVELAND — According to the U.S. Census Bureau, roughly 83% of Ohioans get to work in a car, making cars a necessity for many.

Prices of used cars have eased since their peak post-pandemic, but are still high compared to 2019.

“An entry-level car: $3,000. I haven’t seen prices go down from there,” said Ignacio Miranda, a sales manager at the used car dealership Power Auto Brokers, located in Cleveland.

After the pandemic caused shortages in new cars, consumers saw the demand for used cars rise, increasing prices.

“It’s tapered; it’s coming down a bit. It still didn’t go back to what it used to be, which would have been awesome,” Miranda said of prices in 2025.

However, Lou Vitantonio, president of the Greater Cleveland Auto Dealers Association, said part of the reason for the rise in used car prices was a decrease in people leasing cars after 2020, causing a drop in used cars being put on the market. But that might be changing soon.

“We are seeing a return to leasing. That will help in the future, I believe, lower some of the used car prices as those vehicles are released, and they’re returned.” Vitantionio said.

According to the Kelley Blue Book, the listing for a used car averaged roughly $25,000 in the U.S. at the beginning of 2025.

New car prices also spiked in the years after COVID as well, but according to data collected by the Bureau of Labor and Statistics, the cost of a new vehicle has now leveled out.

“We don’t have issues with the inventory these days,” Vitantionio said.

Where Ohioans see low prices compared to the rest of America is in insurance rates, which are on average around $1,000 less than the U.S. average annual insurance premium, and gas prices, which also fall under the U.S. average.

Although used car prices are still higher than in 2019, buying a used car is still the most affordable option for people who are trying to commute.

“Ninety percent of the people that come in, ‘I need a work car. Reliable. Three-, four-year lasting work car,'” Miranda said.

Vitantonio notes that sales of new and used cars have increased compared to last year, something he said he believes is driven in part by customers wanting to purchase their vehicles before tariffs potentially increase car prices.