CLEVELAND — While you catch all the action watching a live televised sports event, brands hope to capture your attention with commercials.

What You Need To Know Christy Harst created the Building Doors campaign to raise awareness about gender inequality in the voice-over industry



Harst is a lifelong Cleveland sports fan and spent nearly two decades working as a voice-over actor; she said she noticed ads airing during sports events primarily use male voices



She said the campaign's goal is to open hiring managers up to the possibility of using female talents

But Christy Harst said she noticed advertising that airs during sports only speaks to about half the viewership.

“It doesn't make sense why brands are not using more women in front of and behind the camera,” she said.

Sports are a big part of Harst’s life.

“I grew up watching the Browns,” she said. “I grew up watching, then the Indians, now the Guardians. I grew up playing sports. I played college volleyball. I was a head varsity coach after college. I have two children who are deeply ingrained in sports.”

And based on her research, she is not alone. She said data shows about half the fan bases for professional football, baseball and hockey are female, and women’s sports coverage has nearly tripled in the last five years.

“Why are brands not making that connection?” Harst said. “They're actually leaving billions of dollars on the table by not including more women (in advertising).”

Harst launched the Building Doors campaign to raise awareness about the inequality and provide an opportunity for women’s talents to shine.

“If I'm going to chase something for years and years and invest time and money trying to chase down this dream of voicing for male-centric brands,” she said, “and then I'm told, and I learn that the only reason I'm not getting there is because I'm a woman, and that there's not a lot of opportunities for women. That’s not right.”

Harst is a voice-over actor with about two decades in the industry.

“With everything that's going on in the world, people are craving authenticity,” she said. “They want to be talked to, and they want to be listened to, as people first. And I think that speaks volumes to what a brand could benefit from.”

Christian Hughes, an assistant professor of marketing at Case Western Reserve University, said it is up to brands to decide who they want to target with their advertising.

“Think about who you’re trying to reach and how you’re going to get a message that’s going to resonate with that particular audience,” she said.

But by sharing female voice actors’ takes on scripts originally voiced by men, Harst said she is opening advertisers' minds up to the idea of hiring women.

“A lot of the pushback I get with the campaign is, ‘You're trying to steal jobs away from men. You're trying to take away opportunities for men,’” she said. “When in fact, all we're trying to do is create an opportunity for more women to be heard in this, in the same room as men, in many rooms where women have never been heard before.”