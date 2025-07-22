CLEVELAND — In June, Congress passed the Rescissions Act of 2025 by just three votes.

Several Ohio public radio and television stations lost funding after the bill was passed. The bill took away billions of dollars from various state, federal and independent agencies.

The new bill took back $9 billion — money that was already approved and allocated. The Summit FM is one of many organizations whose funds were cut.

What You Need To Know Several Ohio public radio and television stations lost funding in June after the Rescissions Act of 2025 was passed



The Summit FM is a nonprofit and noncommercial public radio station that just plays music and broadcasts all over Summit County



The Summit FM raised $165,000 in four days from donations

Dave Watkins has been a member and volunteer for The Summit FM for more than 20 years. He’s stuffed envelopes, answered phones and more. He said when he heard about the cuts, he was concerned immediately.

“Helps people cope with hard times and good times and allows for celebration and memorization," said Watkins.

The Summit FM is a nonprofit and noncommercial public radio station that just plays music. It broadcasts in Akron, Canton, Youngstown and Athens. Their funding comes from grants and donations. Tommy Bruno, the general manager, has been with the station for the last 26 years.

“Every administration, it was up and down, and it was like, is it going to go is it going to be around?” said Bruno. “It was something I feared for years, and it finally happened.”

In 2024, The Summit FM was approved for $130,000 from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting. CPB is a private, nonprofit corporation set up by Congress to give money to public radio and television stations across the country.

Ten percent of the station's $1.4 million budget was snatched away. After the announcement of funding cuts, Bruno said they immediately went to their listeners.

“We went on air at 10 a.m. on Friday. We continued through 8 p.m. that night. Then we did the same thing on Saturday, and then the same thing on Sunday," said Bruno.

Over the course of the weekend, the radio station raised $165,000 from more than 400 donors, surpassing the original $130,000 mark. The funds left over will roll over to next year’s budget.

“The community stepped up. Akron said, you know what? The station's been with us for nearly four decades. We're going to support it," Bruno said.

For now, Bruno said they will keep accepting donations because the loss in funding could still mean a reduction in staff and services, such as refurbishing old instruments that go to students at local schools. For volunteers and members, like Watkins he’s holding on no matter what the budget looks like.

“I will continue to be a sustaining member of this station as long as I’m alive to do it, and I will also continue to volunteer," said Bruno.

In 2024, CPB provided more than $13 million to public radio and television stations in Ohio.

In addition to funds being cut from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, funds were also cut from Contributions to International Organizations, Contributions for International Peacekeeping Activities, Global Health Programs, Migration and Refugee Assistance, Complex Crises Fund, Democracy Fund, Economic Support Fund, Contributions to the Clean Technology Fund, International Organization and Programs, Development Assistance, Assistance for Europe, Eurasia, and Central Asia, International Disaster Assistance, Transition Initiatives, USAID Operating Expenses, Inter-American Foundation, U.S. African Development Foundation and U.S. Institute of Peace.