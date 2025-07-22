PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — As the Tampa Bay Rays continue their season at Steinbrenner Field in Tampa this season, repairs are ramping up speed at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg.

Team officials have said they expect to return to the Trop for the 2026 season. Tropicana Field sustained significant damage during Hurricane Milton.

What You Need To Know Repairs ongoing at Tropicana Field





Tropicana Field sustained significant damage during Hurricane Milton



St. Pete city officials said roof installation should begin in August, with completion slated for December





Latest Tampa Bay Rays Stadium Updates

Eighteen of the ballpark’s 24 fabric panels were ripped off when Milton roared ashore Oct. 9.

There was also damage to interior parts of the Trop from rainwater and other storm-related causes.

LOOK: Take a look inside Tropicana Field as repairs on the roof and facility continue ahead of the Rays expected return to the facility for the 2026 season. https://t.co/I9Hm8hbK75 pic.twitter.com/KxjLVwrSlo — Spectrum Bay News 9 (@BN9) July 22, 2025

Repair crews are now preparing for the roof installation phase of repairs.

The roof installation crew is currently installing netting that will be used as their work platform.

Officials said the overall cost of the repairs is about $55 million. (Photos courtesy city of St. Peterburg)

Also, a fence was installed around the site for safety and the construction manager conducted ground-penetrating radar around the stadium to ensure safe, stable crane placement.

St. Pete city officials said roof installation should begin in August, with completion slated for December. Then work would begin on turf installation and interior repairs.

The project is expected to be completed by April 2026.



Officials said the overall cost of the repairs is about $55 million.

The project is expected to be completed by April 2026. (Photos Courtesy: City of St. Pete)



