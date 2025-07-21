SAN ANTONIO — A San Antonio wine bar is partnering with a Texas fast food favorite to celebrate a vibrant summer drink launch.

High Street Wine is collaborating with Whataburger to help promote the burger joint’s new Prickly Pear Raspberry Whatafresher.

On Saturday, July 26, from noon to 2 p.m., the wine bar located at The Historic Pearl will host a free, family-friendly beverage pop up event where people can try the new drink. There will be wine spritzers for those 21 and up, non-alcoholic beverages for kids and food to snack on while you sip. According to the event page, there will also be a “fun Whataburger experience.”

The event comes shortly after Whataburger officially launched its first Whatafresher. It debuted in an Instagram post from the Texas-based burger chain in early July, which featured a cactus spokesperson named Miss Prickly. The pink and vibrant drink is made with craft lemonade, real raspberries and prickly pear flavor.

High Street offers over 500 wines from more than 20 countries. The James Beard nominated wine bar is led by advanced sommelier Austin Tabbone.