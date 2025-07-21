OHIO — Ohio's Tax Sales Holiday is right around the corner, but there are several things to keep in mind before hitting the stores this year.

In the past, the sales tax holiday was only for one weekend before being expanded in 2024. This year the holiday will be for two weeks, starting Aug. 1 and running through 11:59 p.m. Aug. 14.

“The timing of this year’s sales tax holiday not only supports families preparing for back-to-school, but also provides relief on other important household needs,” Gov. Mike DeWine said in a press release earlier this year.

"Tangible personal property is any property that can be seen, weighed, measured, felt, or touched, including prewritten computer software," the department said.

"Tangible personal property is any property that can be seen, weighed, measured, felt, or touched, including prewritten computer software," the department said.

Some examples of the tax-exempt items include:

Electronics: Computers, televisions, and other gadgets

Clothing: Any apparel items

Books: All types, including novels and textbooks

Home Goods: Furniture, kitchenware, and home décor

Plants: Indoor and outdoor plants

Sporting Goods: Equipment and apparel for sports

Food and Beverages: Dine-in food, dietary supplements, and soft drinks

However, items costing over $500 will still be subject to be taxed. Other items that will still be taxed during the sales tax holiday, according to the Ohio Department of Taxation, include:

Watercraft or outboard motors

Motor vehicles

Alcoholic beverages

Tobacco products

Vapor products

Items containing marijuana

The department also said online items sold by mail, telephone or email will also qualify for the sales tax holiday so long as the item is ordered and paid for during the exemption period for immediate shipment.

For shipped items, so long as all the items in an order are eligible items, and within the sales tax holiday price threshold, the shipping and handling charges are not taxable. Meanwhile, is exempt items and taxable items are included within a shipment, the seller should allocate the shipping and handling charges by a percentage based on the complete total of the taxable items to the total price of all the items within the shipment.

If an exchange is necessary following the sales tax holiday, the retailer should not charge sales tax even if it occurs after the end of the holiday. However, if a consumer returns a tax exempt item, returns it after the holiday perod and puts the credit toward a new item, the retailer must add sales tax even if the new item would have qualified for the tax exemption during the holiday.

For returns of item purchased before the holiday and returned during the sales tax holiday for credit toward a different item then no sales tax is due for the purchase. The retailer must provide the consumer credit for both the purchase price and sales tax paid on the returned item.

For more information on the sales tax holiday, click here.