OSHKOSH, Wis. — Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy visited Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh on Monday as planes landed at the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) convention.

The annual fly-in convention has been held since 1953. Last year, a record 686,000 people attended the week-long aviation celebration.

What You Need To Know Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy visited Wittman Regional Airport in Oshkosh on Monday as planes landed at the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) convention





President Donald Trump’s signature agenda bill that he signed into law on Independence Day includes $12.5 billion for an overhaul of the nation’s air traffic control system Duffy said another $19 billion is needed, and if Congress doesn’t appropriate it, he said the project will only be partially done The U.S. faces a shortage of nearly 3,000 air traffic controllers. Duffy said hopes the overhaul of the air traffic control system is done in three to four years

Duffy attended the convention Monday, receiving a tour of the Federal Aviation Administration's Mobile Operations and Communications Workstations, where controllers used on the ground make sure aircrafts depart safely.

“The way air traffic control is working, and how we're directing planes in and letting them take off in our in our different portions of the runway, four planes at a time, is a remarkable choreography to make sure the show can take place," said Duffy.

The U.S. faces a shortage of nearly 3,000 air traffic controllers. President Donald Trump’s signature agenda bill, that he signed into law on Independence Day, includes $12.5 billion for an overhaul of the nation’s air traffic control system.

Duffy said another $19 billion is needed, and if Congress doesn’t appropriate it, he said the project will only be partially done.

“We need to update it," said Duffy. "And so, if they don't want to do it, that's their call. I want to make sure that we have the software and the hardware for air traffic controllers. I do think we owe it to our country to make sure the infrastructure of the buildings themselves are done as well.”

The second chunk of that money would be used to build air traffic control towers and other structures for the system. Duffy said the funding that was included in the President’s legislation will be used to upgrade technology.

“The first tranche, tranche, I'm going to get telecom assets going from copper to fiber, radios and voice switches," said Duffy. "We're going to get radar. We have $2 billion for one of the en route centers that control the traffic.”

Duffy wouldn’t reveal which companies are in consideration to manage the sprawling upgrade. He said hopes the overhaul of the air traffic control system is done in three to four years. The process might include potential airport closures or slowdowns at night when the airspace isn’t as busy for new systems to be installed.

Follow Charlotte Scott on Facebook and X.