WISCONSIN — Wisconsinites may be doing a double-take these days when buying beef, as they continue to deal with inflation-impacted grocery prices overall.

But Mike Semmann, president and CEO of the Wisconsin Grocers Association, said it could be worse for people who live outside Wisconsin.

"I think Wisconsin consumers are a little more fortunate across the board when it comes to some of those prices," Semman said. "I think we've seen price increases not on the same averages as the rest of the country."

The Department of Agriculture reported beef prices have now climbed 9% since January and are retailing at $9.26/pound; the Consumer Price Index for June showed steak and ground beef prices have jumped by 12.4% and 10.3%, respectively, over the past 12 months.

"Consumers have seen these same supply chain issues dating back roughly a year-and-a-half or two years," Semmann said. "What we're seeing are cost input on the front end right where consumers are feeling them."

Watch the full interview above.