EAST TROY, Wis. — Buying steaks or hamburgers to throw on the grill is a quintessential part of summer for many Wisconsinites. However, the cost to do it keeps on rising.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, beef is now selling for $9.26 per pound. It is nearly a 9% increase since January. June’s consumer price index shows that steak prices are up 12% and ground beef prices are up 10.3% compared to a year ago.

Industry analysts blame several factors, including smaller cattle herd sizes, droughts and the rising cost of feed.

Max Wenck owns Wenck Family Farms, a cattle farm in Racine County. He has been monitoring conditions around the country. He said once something like bad weather affects herds; it can take a long time for ranchers to recover.

“We (beef producers) had cattle numbers drop, and when cattle numbers drop, then the supplies begin to decline, and it takes three years before a female that comes into a herd can have an impact with her first offspring. Since that time, we just haven’t recovered from the impacts of that,” said Wenck.

Wenck operates his business differently than most cattle producers. He sells beef directly to customers, rather than to an outside company that would then distribute it to stores, butcher shops or restaurants. He sells package deals of frozen beef to customers, including things like ground beef, steaks and roasts.

Wenck launched his direct-to-customer business around the start of the COVID-19 pandemic. As beef prices at traditional grocery stores have soared, he said he has seen an increase in the number of customers inquiring about buying the product.

“We hear the message a lot from customers about high prices, and I think a common theme that we get is we are OK paying more for high quality, but we want it to be high quality,” said Wenck.

With prices higher at the store, some customers figure they may as well purchase beef locally.

While it sounds like it would be a massive boost for business, Wenck said there are limitations. For one, it takes time for cattle to be raised in order to be ready for harvest. That means you can’t suddenly scale up your business. In addition, there are other practical limitations.

“You can’t expand beyond your management capabilities or natural resources. Then, the quality and care of your animals begins to suffer, and quality and care of your end product begins to suffer,” said Wenck.

Wenck also said there is a shortage of beef processors in Wisconsin where he can send his cattle.

“There would be more direct marketing beef available in the state if there were more processing opportunities available to farmers,” said Wenck.

Wenck said he needs to schedule harvest appointments with processors a year in advance.