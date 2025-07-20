ORLANDO, Fla. — Hurricane preparations are underway at the Orlando Utilities Commission.

Orlando Alancastro, the vice president of the Transmission Business Unit, said their work starts before a storm hits.

What You Need To Know Orlando Utilities Commission staff have started their preparations for hurricane season



Officials say they prepare early so their equipment and crews are ready if a storm does hit Central Florida



OCU has several resources and plans they review ahead of time

Behind the scenes, the team is reviewing their emergency operation guide, looking at storm roles, practicing hands-on exercises, and figuring out ways to improve.

“We take a look back in the mirror and we say, 'What are some lessons learned from previous storms and what are some process improvements that we can implement?'” Alancastro said. “So, we’re always looking at this as a continuous improvement effort.”

Hurricane season is a busy time at OUC. Staff told Spectrum News they can deploy more than 400 vehicles after storms for power restoration.

Alancastro said they can contact contractors or municipalities for help if needed, but the response to every storm is different.

“We’ll activate different levels of our incident command system and that basically means how early out are we monitoring a storm as it approaches, and then we increase the frequency of our meetings, activating the incident command control room, and activating certain storm roles,” he explained.

At the OUC workshop, master fleet technician Michael Miller was repairing an underground pump. He explained that the piece of equipment is crucial for line workers to remove water and fix broken wires.

“Way before the storm starts, we’re trying to prepare," Miller said. "That way, they’re safe and back to normal as soon as possible."

Miller said they have a team that assesses the roads once a storm passes to make sure it’s safe to take the trucks out and work on power lines.

Although restoring power quickly and safely for all their customers is their top priority, OUC officials say crews respond to critical customers first — such as hospitals, shelters, and police stations.

Alancastro said customers can utilize tools like their online outage map to track power outages, but asks residents to report an outage and be patient.