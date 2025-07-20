CLEVELAND — On the 56th anniversary of Ohio native Neil Armstrong landing on the moon, a protest was held in downtown Cleveland, speaking out against potential cuts to NASA facilities in Ohio.

The protest showed opposition to the 38% reduction in force at NASA Glenn research center in Cleveland in President Donald Trump's 2026 budget proposal



Gov. Mike DeWine, R-Ohio, recently wrote to Vice President JD Vance expressing his concerns over the potential cuts

Democratic Congresswoman Shontel Brown joined protesters on the streets of Cleveland Sunday voicing opposition to proposed cuts to NASA Glenn Research Center in Cleveland and the Neil Armstrong Test Facility in Sandusky.

“It’s important for our economy, it’s important for our future, it’s important for the city," said Brown.

The proposed cuts in President Donald Trump’s 2026 budget proposal would see nearly 1,400 full-time employees at the center cut down to 837. Brown said the cuts would have a negative impact on NASA Glenn and northeast Ohio.

"We’ve already lost a number of jobs at NASA and the current administration is looking to cut more," she said. "This should not be a partisan issue. This is an issue that helps us grow, helps us be competitive on the world stage. When we take away these types of jobs, it’s crippling to our future.”

Brown is not the only Ohio lawmaker who’s concerned about the potential cuts.

Gov. Mike DeWine, R-Ohio, sent a letter to JD Vance earlier this month reading in part, “We must not risk loss of these facilities and this workforce at this critical juncture.”

The Trump administration’s 2026 budget must get congressional approval before it and the potential cuts would go into effect next year.