AUSTIN, Texas — Alphabet’s Waymo is expanding its service area in Austin.
The self-driving car service’s operating area has expanded from 37 to 90 square miles within the city. The service will be in north and south Austin.
Crestview, Windsor Park, Sunset Valley and Franklin Park are the new neighborhoods the service will cover.
Uber first dispatched Waymo self-driving cars in Austin in March 2025.
In Austin, an Uber app user cannot be certain of getting a Waymo robotaxi but enabling the autonomous vehicle preference in settings increases their chances.
Austin saw Uber’s initial deployment of autonomous vehicles, but now Elon Musk’s Tesla robotaxis are operating in the city, alongside Avride’s ongoing mapping efforts for autonomous vehicles.