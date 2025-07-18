ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – Leaders in St. Petersburg and Tampa have both released how the cities will spend their money next year.

Both cities released their budgets proposals this week for the upcoming fiscal year. And both municipalities are putting a focus on storm relief.

St. Pete Mayor Ken Welch presented his budget to the city council on Thursday as part of a spending plan worth $1.1 billion.

Welch told the city council the capital improvement projects budget includes $202 million for projects to protect the environment and improve infrastructure.

Nearly $10 million is set aside for the housing and community development department, which helps fund housing grant programs.

Something on the minds of council members is how cuts to federal funding would impact the budget, including cuts to agencies like FEMA.

Council member Corey Givens Jr. emphasized funds for community navigators, which would help people find resources after a big storm.

"One of the things I was pressing the mayor for in the budget and I’m happy we do have more funds are these community navigators,” Givens said. “That is a need. And especially with FEMA being phased out, we are going to need boots on the ground people out there helping people.

“Residents neighbors recover after a natural disaster."

Council members are expected to have a more in-depth discussion at a committee meeting at the end of the month.

Meanwhile in Tampa, Mayor Jane Castor also presented her proposed budget to the city council.

It totals nearly $2 billion, just a bit more than the $1.8 billion last year.

The mayor emphasized the importance of storm hardening the city, allocating $79 million to replace wastewater pipes and $11 million for permanent backup generators for pumps.

Mayor Castor said the budget also includes $455 million toward Tampa's police and fire departments, with every dollar collected from property taxes going to first responders.

"Property taxes fund public safety,” Castor said. “In Tampa, we support our first responders, and we couldn’t do it without this funding. When hurricane Helene and Milton hit, we had 15,000 emergency calls, which rescued hundreds of residents from rising flood waters."

Tampa council members will host a workshop on the budget in August, followed by a series of public hearings.

The new budget will take effect October 1.