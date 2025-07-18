A law passed last year essentially bans TikTok in the U.S. unless the Chinese company that owns the wildly popular app sells it to a non-Chinese company.

What You Need To Know A law passed last year essentially bans TikTok in the United States unless the Chinese company that owns the app sells it to a non-Chinese company.



But since taking office in January, President Donald Trump has three times extended the deadline for a sale.



The law passed with bipartisan support in Congress, citing national security concerns.

While Congress and the courts can force the president to abide by the law, it’s unlikely they will challenge Trump’s executive power.

But since taking office, President Donald Trump has three times extended the deadline for a sale, touching off a debate about whether he has the power not to enforce a law.

The law passed Congress last year with broad bipartisan support. Lawmakers said that without a sale, China’s government could access sensitive user data.

Trump has three times signed executive orders extending the deadline for the ban, saying he needed time to find an acceptable buyer for the popular app.

Some legal experts argue the president does not have the legal authority to unilaterally delay the ban because the law has no provisions allowing extensions.

“The Constitution obligates the president to take care that the laws be faithfully executed ... and what President Trump is doing is the opposite of that,” said Zachary Price, a professor at the University of California College of Law.

The president’s attorney general, Pam Bondi, issued an opinion earlier this year that a president has the constitutional right to set aside laws in certain instances, a claim that some analysts call a new assertion of executive power.

There is precedent for a president bending the law. In creating the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals Program, which protects undocumented immigrants who were brought to the U.S. as children, President Barack Obama effectively decided that certain people won’t be removed from the U.S. despite being eligible for deportation.

But Price said Trump is doing something different.

“I think what Trump is doing is worse in that it's kind of completely abrogating an important statute and based on disagreeing with the policy,” Price said.

Congress and the courts could still play a role in forcing the president to abide by the legislation. But someone filing a lawsuit challenging the president’s actions might struggle to prove they have been affected by his failure to enforce the law.

And with Republicans controlling both chambers of Congress, it’s unlikely they will challenge the president’s authority.

“There was a bipartisan consensus that this was a serious national security problem," Price said. "Members of both parties acted on that by enacting this legislation, but now that Trump has taken the opposing view, it's harder for people to oppose that politically,” said Price.

The latest deadline set by the president is Sept. 19. In the meantime, TikTok will remain online as the White House continues to search for a buyer.