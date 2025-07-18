ORLANDO, Fla. — A historical Orlando property dating back to the 1800s may soon go up for sale.

In 1838 the U.S. Army completed Fort Gatlin and became an outpost visited by native Americans and in 1856 it became the county seat of Orange County

Fort Gatlin, located south of downtown, is currently home to an abandoned Orange County school administration building owned by the Orange County School Board.

The property is considered by many as significant in the city’s history when it was a military outpost shaping the start of Orlando.

Many surrounding residents want the property to be converted into a historical park for future generations.

OCPS planned to put the property up for sale this month but has now extended its deadline by 60 days.

Facilities Program Director of Real Estate & Land Planning Jad Brewer says the board wants to give residents a chance to make their case to the county who would have to purchase the property for it to then be converted to a park.

“We want to allow the residents to approach the county to see if this is something the county would be interested in taking over and acquiring in some manner for a park or some other preservation purpose,” said Brewer.

Tina Siders has lived across the street from Ft. Gatlin for 35 years.

She even worked in the building for 15 years when it was a Navel Research Laboratory before taken over by the school board.

The building has been unoccupied for some three years and is no longer needed by school officials.

“This area is the beginning of Orlando. We're hoping that we can build a historical park and be something that the community will be proud of,” said Siders.

Siders says she has sent flyers to some 100 neighbors of which 60% responded that they want a gated historical park, with 35% saying they want to single family homes in the area and 5% are other.

Siders explains why Fort Gatlin is important to Orlando and her neighbors.

“Prior to the construction of Fort Gatlin by the U.S. Army, this part of Florida was an Indian and Seminole Indian territory. Clashes between the early settlers and the Seminoles were frequent and the presence of federal troops was the only way to keep peace. Fort Gatlin was manned intermittently by the Army during the 12-year war with the Seminoles but mostly served as a haven for the settlers when tensions were high with the Indians. The fort was strategically located on a small piece of land located between Lakes Gatlin, Gem Mary and Jenny Jewell,” said Siders

Homeowner Mark Pooser was part of the Ft. Gatlin historical group in the 1990s that was trying to preserve the property before it was taken over by the school board.

“At that time, we were trying to steer the ownership of that property from the Navy,” he said.

Pooser does not think more homes or condos are needed in the already crowded neighborhood.

“I would like to see that building disappear. And I would like to see that as a beautiful historic park,” said Pooser.

Brewer says if a deal cannot be reached, the building will go up for sale with a minimum bid of $1,400,000.

Orange County Public Schools stated the property is not on the National Historical Register.

The board has worked with the State Historic Preservation office that has given them permission to sell or demolish the building.