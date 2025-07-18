LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Six months ago, the area at part of Bland Street and Meriwether Avenue in Louisville was dirt.

Now, progress has been made, and the foundation has been laid, but there's still work that needs to be done.

What You Need To Know



The new affordable housing complex will feature 80 units



Twenty will be designated for permanent supportive housing, including people who experience chronic homelessness



It will be staffed 24/7

Crews are hard at work making sure things get done right as Volunteers of America builds Monarch Station, a new affordable housing complex in Louisville.

“We’ve been waiting for the project for a couple of years now, so it’s really exciting to see things moving in the right direction," said Tamara Reif, Volunteers of America mid-states' senior director of housing.

There will be 80 units of affordable housing. Twenty will be designated for permanent supportive housing, including people who experience chronic homelessness. It’ll be staffed 24/7.

The development is next door to VOA’s Shelby Campus.

Space will be set aside for a leasing office, community space and service centers. There will be community spaces and activities, and people will be able to get case management and be connected to a host of on-site services.

According to a spokesperson, VOA will offer Louisville homeless households supportive services to address the root causes that lead to homelessness, including targeted case management, job coaching, housing specialist services, referrals to substance use disorder treatment and counseling services, in addition to partnerships with a long list of organizations that provide primary care services and legal assistance.

“As you know, there has been a huge focus on adding affordable housing to the city, places where people can live that aren’t necessarily in a place of homelessness but are in a place of not being able to afford safe housing for their family," Reif said. "This will allow families to move in."

Shawn Stinson, who spends time in the area, said he feels the complex is a good thing for the community.

“It brings a different awareness, but I think it also will be helpful for those that are trying to get started, to be in a community,” Stinson said.

According to 2024 data from the Kentucky Housing Corporation, more than 206,000 total housing units are needed in Kentucky. That breaks down to 101,569 rental units needed and 104,638 for-sale units needed. Reif said these apartments help.

“It's going to be a small bucket, but a little bit at a time, that’s going to make the difference,” she said.

Construction is expected to be complete in spring 2026. Reif said the goal is to start moving people in come May 2026.