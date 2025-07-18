ORLANDO, Fla. — Leaders at the Mexican Consulate in Orlando are highlighting concerns about the economic impact recent immigration crackdowns are having on Hispanic-owned businesses.

During a press conference Friday with Mexican Consul Juan Sabines, former State Sen. Linda Stewart said she’s visited dozens of businesses across Central Florida where owners are reporting labor shortages and a growing fear among workers and customers.

“Every single restaurant that I've gone to has had at least 30 to 65% drop in their business, and said to me personally they don't know how long they can continue to stay in business,” Stewart said.

One of those impacted is Luz Estrella Velasco, owner of Taquería Estrella, a food truck that has served authentic Mexican food right outside the Mexican Consulate in Orlando for 14 years.

Speaking in Spanish, Velasco said her business has slowed down a lot — she used to stay at the consulate until 3-4 p.m., but is now heading out between noon and 1 p.m.

She said people are afraid to come out, and many are living in chaos.

Just steps away at the Mexican Consulate, Sabines is working alongside Stewart to offer solutions. Sabines thanked her for visiting 37 Latino-owned restaurants in the area and listening to their concerns.

“She talked with the owners, and they said they are empty,” Sabines said. “They are in a very difficult situation because the new policies of immigration.”

Sabines added that this issue is not isolated to Orlando but across the state.

“We have 2,600 Mexican restaurants, and it’s the same case,” he said. “They are losing servers, cooks, chefs, waiters, and it’s very, very sad, because they contribute with the culture, to the gastronomy of this amazing state.”

For Velasco it’s not only her business suffering, but also the heartache of too many goodbyes said to neighbors, friends and family members who have had to leave their homes.

Stewart said Central Florida will see the economic impact of these businesses closing down.

“Central Florida’s going to lose small business,” she said. “They’re going to lose income. They are losing jobs because people quit. They don’t want to work because they don’t want to be harassed.”