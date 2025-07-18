A recently approved 1,600-acre solar farm in Madison County will reduce prime farmland currently used for dairy farming — continuing a growing statewide trend of supplanting agriculture with renewable energy projects blessed by state officials.

Johanna Bossard, a co-owner of Barbland and White Eagle Dairy in Fabius, rents roughly 1,000 acres of the 1,600 that will be turned into a solar field over the objection of local leaders.

“I really want to emphasize that farmers aren’t against renewable energy,” said Bossard, whose total operation includes 10,000 acres and 4,000 cows. “But there’s a much smarter solution than removing land that feeds people and then feeds livestock and, in turn, makes products that we eat every day. There are many other places that solar can go, certainly in upstate New York that’s not in the middle of productive farm fields.”

Cypress Creek Renewables will develop Oxbow Hill Solar, which will contribute 140 megawatts of clean energy to New York’s electrical grid and provide power to roughly 23,000 average-sized homes, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced earlier this week.

From 2012 to 2022, Madison County lost 16,966 acres of farmland, according to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Census. Bossard said this will decrease their production by several hundred acres.

“I think the most concerning thing is that obviously landowners should have the right to choose how their land is used but all these government subsidies that the solar farms are receiving from New York state and at the same time, New York is pouring hundreds of millions of dollars into dairy processing,” Bossard said.

In the last year, the state has funneled millions of dollars into new dairy processing facilities including Chobani, Great Lakes, Cayuga Milk Ingredients and Fairlife.

“With all this new infrastructure and great momentum behind the dairy processing industry in New York and they want more milk, yet at the same time, they’re cutting off our knees because they’re subsidizing solar at a rate that we can’t even compete with so that’s pretty frustrating as a New York dairy farmer,” Bossard said.

New York state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli found in an audit last year that of the 9% of farmland that the state lost between 2012 and 2022, 1,728 acres in agricultural districts are now classified as solar electric generation facilities. The audit recommended that the state evaluate the policies for siting renewable energy facilities on lands other than farmland.

Greg Coon, president of the Madison County Farm Bureau, said the financial pressures on farmers contribute to the growing use of solar on farmland.

“I know they’re offering the landowners four to five times what a farmer is paying in rent. In this area where I am right here in southern Madison County, we’re paying $90 to $100 an acre to rent for a year, and they’re offering $1,000 to $1,200 an acre for these solar leases. We can’t even compete,” Coon said.

In addition, it will drive up the land prices for those around the property too, Coon said.

“It’s going to severely increase the land pressure for smaller farmers like me. I am renting right now, so it’s going to raise the price on that or make it unavailable,” he said.

Madison County officials said the facility will use 1,000 acres of prime farmland as well as 150 acres of mature trees.

“Madison County is disappointed that our concerns about the project were ignored, and in New York state’s decision to go over the local municipalities home rule all for political gain and not in the best interest of New Yorkers,” said Madison County Board of Supervisors Chairman James Cunningham in a statement.

The facility, located in the town of Fenner, will impact 20% of the town’s total acreage, said Fenner Town Supervisor David Jones.

“We keep hearing that agriculture is the cornerstone of New York’s economy, so why is the state OK with covering farmland and cutting down forests for solar panels? Fenner was built on community, now Cypress Creek and the state have destroyed that sense of community,” Jones said in a statement.

Bossard said she supports renewable energy but would like to see solar panels sited more frequently on buildings, brownfields and other land not suitable for agriculture.

“It’s very frustrating as a farmer and our hands are tied because what are we going to do?” she said.