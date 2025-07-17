A workers' rights group will hold an interactive community workshop ahead of Micron's three-part public hearing next week.
Jobs to Move America will host the workshop on Saturday from noon - 2 p.m. at the May Memorial Unitarian Universalist Society in Syracuse.
The organization said it wants to help residents better understand the project's potential impacts before the public comment process deadline on August 11.
Micron's long-awaited Draft Environmental Impact Statement was released last month.