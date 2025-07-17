CLEARWATER, Fla. — The dated Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority terminal in the heart of downtown Clearwater will soon be replaced with a state-of-the-art transit center.

The current station, located on Park Street, is outdated and falling apart. Those who use the station daily say the leaky roof and crumbling pavement are only part of the problem.

What You Need To Know New location is 1,000 feet from existing transit center site



New station will include real-time arrival and departure information and be twice the size



Groundbreaking set for fall 2025



Vote on contract for construction set for July 23



Gloria Corrigan, who was diagnosed with Multiple Sclerosis and uses a wheelchair, says the Park Street terminal isn’t fully ADA accessible.

“All of the points at which a person gets off are not at the height they need to be,” she explained.

Corrigan uses the PSTA bus system to commute to meetings in downtown Clearwater. She says while the buses and staff members help make it an enjoyable experience, going down the steep ramp while exiting into the Park Street station is dangerous.

“The bus drivers have had to actually hold on to the back of my chair so it doesn’t flip forward,” she said.

The city will take over the Park Street location, while PSTA will build a new Multimodal Transit Center in the open lot at South Myrtle Ave and Court Street. (PSTA rendering)

Instead of repairing the aging station, the City of Clearwater entered into a land swap deal with PSTA. The city will take over the Park Street location, while PSTA will build a new Multimodal Transit Center in the open lot at South Myrtle Ave and Court Street. The new city hall is in under construction in the adjacent parcel.

The new station will be twice the size, have real-time arrival and departure information, and better accessibility. It will also be equipped with solar panels and electric vehicle charing stations.

Corrigan says she can’t wait to use the new transit center.

“I’m just looking forward to a lot cleaner, better access than what we already have,” she said.

Contractors recently bid on the project, and PSTA’s board of directors will vote on the contract at their next meeting on July 23. A groundbreaking will take place in fall 2025.