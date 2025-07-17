TAMPA, Fla. — Phi Beta Sigma Fraternity, Inc. is taking a bold new step in community service — by entering the affordable housing business.

During their international conclave in Tampa, Phi Beta Sigma fraternity leaders announced a strategic initiative focused on developing affordable housing in major cities across the country.

What You Need To Know During their international conclave in Tampa, Phi Beta Sigma fraternity leaders announced a strategic initiative focused on developing affordable housing in major cities across the country



The fraternity is currently renovating its international headquarters in Washington, D.C., where it plans to add 36 affordable housing units above the office space

above the office space

As part of their expansion plans, Phi Beta Sigma is targeting key markets—including Tampa, Dallas, Atlanta, and Charlotte —to scale their affordable housing model

—to scale their affordable housing model

The initiative builds on the vision laid out by Immediate Past President Michael Cristal and aligns with the fraternity’s core values of brotherhood, scholarship, and service

“We came up with a concept about us looking at a new way for us to serve the community,” said International President Chris Rey, J.D. “So, we laid out a strategic direction for the organization to get into the affordable housing business.”

The fraternity is currently renovating its international headquarters in Washington, D.C., where it plans to add 36 affordable housing units above the office space. That project is expected to serve as a national model.

“It’s a need,” Rey said. “Housing is a challenge for everyday working-class people. They are being priced out of markets.”

The initiative builds on the vision laid out by Immediate Past President Michael Cristal, and aligns with the fraternity’s core values of brotherhood, scholarship, and service.

As part of their expansion plans, Phi Beta Sigma is targeting key markets — including Tampa, Dallas, Atlanta, and Charlotte — to scale their affordable housing model.

“We have the structure, we have the capital, and we have the intellectual capital,” said Rey. “Some of our members are attorneys, construction company owners — we have everything we need internally to create these types of communities.”

Phi Beta Sigma's theme this year is “Dream Big, Act Bold, and Believe.” That mindset is driving their vision to not only serve, but build lasting impact in the communities they call home.