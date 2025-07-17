MILWAUKEE — In the heart of Milwaukee’s Menomonee Valley sits a factory any pizza enthusiast would love to tour. Palermo’s is the third largest pizza manufacturer in the United States. Each day, about 250,000 pizzas roll off the production line at the facility.

What You Need To Know Palermo's Pizza is hiring for a wide-range of jobs in Milwaukee



R&D and production positions are in demand



Palermo's produces about 250,000 pizzas a day at its Milwaukee production facility

It takes a dedicated team to produce on such a large scale. It means that Palermo’s is always hiring.

Palermo’s has a range of openings. One area the company is hiring in relates to Research and Development. The R&D department is tasked with creating and executing new products. It means they need people with a wide range of backgrounds, from food and bakery science to people with marketing and product development experience.

“The products we made yesterday are not as relevant as the ones we make today, so we are always looking for people to help develop and create new products that are relevant to the consumer. Mindsets are changing, so it is important to stay on top of the trends,” said Nick Fallucca, who serves as Palermo’s chief product and innovation officer.

Palermo’s also has production positions available, which can offer the opportunity for future growth within the company. Jose Aviles has worked at Palermo’s for the past eight years. Today, he is an R&D Bakery Specialist, but he began on the production floor.

Aviles said that having held so many roles makes him a better leader, especially when it comes to teaching new employees.

“I relate to them when they are just starting. I help them grow in the company, teach them from the ground up,” said Aviles.

To learn more about positions available at Palermo’s, you can visit its hiring website.