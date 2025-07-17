ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando District 5 City Commissioner Shan Rose held a town hall meeting Wednesday to answer residents’ questions about an affordable housing development and keep them informed about the progress of the project.

Since the project’s approval in 2023, Ivey Lane and Malibu Groves residents said they only heard from Elmington Affordable developers once, and that they didn’t receive enough information about the development.

That is why Rose said she wanted to hold a forum where residents could meet with the developers behind the 137-unit Ivey Flats apartment complex.

“I wanted to make sure that we are transparent — that it was moving forward and that they were pulling permits and then what’s more important is that working with the developer for job opportunities for the community,” Rose explained.

The development company said they are partnering with Valencia College to help the community get trained on construction jobs that could lead to maintenance jobs on the property.

But residents say they are more concerned about the state of their community. Flooding is already a big issue for them, and they feel this new development will make matters worse.

“We’re very concerned because this is going to impact us even further,” said Greater Malibu Groves Neighborhood Association President Cynthia Harris. “You’re talking about a retention pond that’s going to be facing directly on the property lines of people in our neighborhood.”

Harris is one of about 15 people that went to Wednesday’s town hall meeting, and while some believe the new housing could be beneficial, they also feel that it would not cater to them.

“Anything new will be beneficial, but most of the people that live here have got houses,” Macene Isom said. “They are already set, so this is new people coming in. It’s not like how I knew my neighbor.”

However, because Orange County expects to have a deficit of about 57,000 affordable housing units by 2030, Rose wanted to make sure that the community knew the developments’ timeline so they can have an opportunity to apply.

Construction on Ivey Flats is expected to be finished by spring 2027, and pre-leasing will open in winter 2026.

Rose’s effort is one that residents say they appreciate.

“I do appreciate the leadership we have right now. Currently, because she is trying within her limitations so, I can give her that much,” Harris said. “However, there’s still more to be done.”

Rose encourages community members with any questions or concerns about flooding or traffic to reach out to her office or their county and state officials.