CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The 2026 MLS All Star Game is expected to bring millions to Charlotte’s economy.

Major League Soccer announced Wednesday that Charlotte will host the game and community events leading up to it.

"Events like this don’t just bring excitement — they bring meaningful economic impact, driving millions of dollars into our local economy and supporting the small businesses and workers that make Charlotte thrive,” Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles said.

“We look forward to welcoming fans from across the country and around the world to experience everything our vibrant, diverse city has to offer," the mayor said.

According to the Charlotte Sports Foundation, sporting events brought $90.6 million into the city in 2024 with fans spending money at businesses, including in the French Quarter Restaurant, which is just blocks from the stadium.

“It does a tremendous, tremendous good for the economy and for people that work in the industry – the hotels, restaurants and bars,” Angelo Tsepelis, the manager of French Quarter Restaurant, said. “It helps out really, really well. We appreciate that they're doing it next year.”

When large events are hosted in Charlotte, Tsepelis said his team stocks the restaurant with more food, drinks and staff.

“It's a little extra business for our business because there are going to be nights that we're not that busy,” Tsepelis said. “It's a hit or miss in this kind of business, but when the stadium has an event it helps out a lot.”

The MLS has not yet announced a date for the 2026 All Star Game.