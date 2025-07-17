MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Typically, Florida’s festival scene is vibrant with options.

But this year, some local festivals are having to make a tough decision as hurricane recovery continues.

What You Need To Know On a Facebook post, the Cortez Stone Crab & Music Festival states: “After much thoughtful consideration, we have made the difficult decision not to host the Cortez Stone Crab Festival this year. The aftermath of last year’s hurricanes brought significant challenges to our beloved historic village.”



Local vendors rely on the Stone Crab Fishing Festival as it brings in needed revenue





Last year’s hurricanes left the business without power for days, costing them thousands of dollars



In the same Facebook post, the Cortez Stone Crab & Fishing Festival says they are planning a mini stone crab celebration this fall

The Cortez Stone Crab & Music Festival announced on its Facebook page that this year’s festival is being cancelled.

That affects not only festival-goers but also the vendors who serve them.

Vendors relied heavily on the Cortez Stone Crab Festival every year as it brings in needed revenue.

But with the festival cancelled, businesses that were already still trying to recover from last year’s storms now find themselves taking another hit.

For Travis Roy, baking is his business. He co-owns Breezy Bakery in Cortez.

Last year’s hurricanes left the business without power for days, costing them thousands of dollars.

“That was money we were never able to recoup,” he said.

It was a huge loss because of food going bad and a dip in sales from being closed.

They also saw fewer customers after the storms.

“And even with the loans, it’s still a loan and we still have to pay that back. So, we are still fighting and struggling,” he said.

That’s why Roy relies on local events and festivals to ramp up business and income.

So when he heard the Cortez Stone Crab & Music Festival was being cancelled this year, he says it was disappointing.

“It helps out. It allows us to live, really. We’re definitely not the most high-volume place, but it definitely gives us a more relaxing month when it comes to the bills and keeping the place going and running,” he said.

On a Facebook post, the Cortez Stone Crab & Music Festival states:

“After much thoughtful consideration, we have made the difficult decision not to host the Cortez Stone Crab Festival this year. The aftermath of last year’s hurricanes brought significant challenges to our beloved historic village.”

But they go on to post about a plan for a mini stone crab celebration this fall.

“It’s something we love doing, and we love being a part of it,” Roy said.

So whenever the festival returns, he’ll be there.

He says that for him, community support goes a long way.

Last year’s Cortez Stone Crab & Music Festival was also cancelled because of the hurricanes.