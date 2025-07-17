KENOSHA, Wis. — A new technology hub in Kenosha is now just a few months away from opening. Construction continues on the Kenosha Innovation Center, which is part of the larger Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood located on the former site of the AMC and Chrysler plant in the city.

What You Need To Know The Kenosha Innovation Center will open in the coming months



It's designed to be a place where startup companies can launch



A Pitch Perfect event is scheduled for November

The Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood has been in development for some time, and the innovation center will be a new addition. It will feature space for start-up businesses to grow in the area, with a focus on technology and science.

Kelly Armstrong is president of the Kenosha Innovation Neighborhood. Armstrong said the center will give startups a workspace where they don’t need to leave Kenosha. She said she believes it can help businesses leverage the power of collaboration.

“The goal of having all of that under one roof is that you can cross-pollinate ideas as well across industry. We don’t want just one industry in the building; we want all industries in the building so we can make all those ideas,” said Armstrong.

Ahead of completion, the Kenosha Innovation Center is already planning ahead for events. In November, it will host Pitch Perfect, an event where start-up businesses can pitch their ideas in front of a panel of judges.

There will be a cash prize for winners, but Armstrong said just getting to present your idea in front of local innovators is a valuable opportunity.

“We have a cash prize for the winner, and we will have a second and third place prize as well. It is not really about that, it is more about the connections and the networking and getting into that ecosystem,” said Armstrong.

Applications are now being accepted for Pitch Perfect. It is open to business startups based in Kenosha, Racine or Walworth County. More information, including application details, is available here.