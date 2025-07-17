MEBANE, N.C. — Mebane businesses are still recovering after storm damage to the local water treatment plant led the city to issue a code red alert and shut many of them down for days.

On July 7, the city of Mebane asked businesses that do not provide essential services to remain closed to reduce water use, but by July 9, all businesses except grocery stores, health care facilities and pharmacies had to cease operations when the city moved to its highest level of restrictions.

Those mandatory restrictions remained in place for three days.

Now, Palato Gourmet owner Martha Elbitar and others are working to make up for lost time.

“It impacted me a lot because I was not able to open at all, so I lost a whole week's sales,” Elbitar said.

The business had been open only three months before abruptly closing on July 8.

“I don't know how long it's going to take to recover. I did have to put off product order because I knew that that was going to cause an impact on my bank account. I couldn't take that hit along with ordering products,” Elbitar said. “So, I don't know, it's probably going to take another two or three weeks before I'm able to do that order again.”

Next door, Clay Street Tavern owner Wendy Day is also working to recover.

“We're close. I was worried about the time I would have lost, but going through COVID for two days wasn't that bad,” Day said before opening the tavern Thursday.

During the code red alert, Day and Elbitar partnered with neighboring businesses and organizations to pass out water to people in the area.

Now that drinking restrictions are lifted and businesses are open again, they both said the community is sending the support right back.

“It still makes you worry because it's a lot of money for your livelihood, but the community, really, they really showed up over the weekend and took care of me,” Day said.

Elbitar added that people came out specifically because they wanted to support her and local shops.

Businesses around the state are still recovering from flooding damage.

Gov. Josh Stein on Thursday declared a state of emergency to help enable access to state and federal recovery assistance.