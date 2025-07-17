OSHKOSH, Wis. — EAA AirVenture brings in $257 million in economic impact to the Fox Valley region each year, according to a study from the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh.

According to the study, direct spending amounted to $171 million in the five-county Fox Valley region, which includes Winnebago, Fond du Lac, Outagamie, Calumet and Brown Counties. The study noted another $86 million of “ripple effect” impact on the area’s economy “as that spending passed through the community”





In Oshkosh alone, where EAA AirVenture is held, direct spending totaled in at $95 million of economic impact, with other $22 million of “ripple effect” impact, according to the study. That’s $117 million in economic impact in Oshkosh

The study was based on EAA AirVenture’s 2024 numbers. EAA AirVenture had 686,000 attendees last year.

UW-Oshkosh conducted a similar study in 2017. Researchers used the same methodology this time around to “ensure consistency.”

EAA AirVenture created 2,092 full-time and part-time jobs in the area; 815 of those jobs were in Oshkosh.

“While the initial numbers are very impressive as far as economic impact, given the growth of the event and inflation since 2017, digging below the surface provides further indication of the benefits of EAA AirVenture,” said David Fuller of the UW-Oshkosh economics department, who compiled both the 2017 and 2024 studies. “The increased earnings and community value during AirVenture alone means an additional $328,000 in property tax revenue for the Oshkosh-area economy, which does not include EAA’s annual property tax payments. This also does not include local revenue from areas such as room taxes, sales taxes where applicable, and other sources.”

EAA AirVenture noted that more than 70% of its attendees come from outside of the state. That means “new money” is coming into the state, or even the U.S. Visitors hailed from 94 countries.

EAA AirVenture said average spending per visitor per day comes out to $300. Lodging and camping made up 35% of that. Food, entertainment, clothing and retail also factor into that total, but aren’t the only industries that benefit, according to the study.

“The success of EAA AirVenture helps promote our community in many ways, but most importantly in the visibility that occurs worldwide as fly-in visitors ‘Discover Oshkosh,’” said Amy Albright, executive director of the Oshkosh Convention and Visitors Bureau. “Furthermore, the revenue that funds our operations allows us to promote the community and all the other features and activities that make Oshkosh such a great place to live and visit.”

The study did not look into the statewide impact of EAA AirVenture. However, EAA AirVenture leaders said they believe it has a statewide impact, saying tourists come through various cities in Wisconsin en route to the event and may even stay in those communities.

“Wisconsin has seen many wonderful events in recent years that boost our state’s economy, from sporting events to political conventions, which are once-in-a-lifetime opportunities,” Jack J. Pelton, EAA’s CEO and chairman of the board, said. “EAA AirVenture is Wisconsin-born and raised, and is welcoming the world to the state every year. The vast majority of the annual economic impact from AirVenture comes not on the event grounds itself, but in the businesses and communities within Oshkosh, the Fox Valley and Wisconsin.”