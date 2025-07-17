PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — A Pinellas County-based credit union is working to increase financial literacy among the Hispanic community. Achieva Credit Union recently earned the "Juntos Avanzamos," or "Together We Advance" designation.

One call after another, Karina De La Cruz, is staying busy.

She’s a direct loan processor for Achieva Credit Union, a role she’s been in for nearly two years.

She spends most of her time talking to the Hispanic community, educating them about finances and loan applications.

"A lot of them have questions on a day-to-day basis," she said.

De La Cruz says many of the people she speaks with are immigrants who are unaware of how the financial system works in the U.S.

“A lot of them come with misconceptions and fears of getting into credit,” she said.

Something that she understands firsthand. De La Cruz was born in the U.S., but was raised in Mexico and only recently moved back to the states.

She says she wasn’t sure how loans worked or how to navigate the system, but the credit union was a helping hand.

“It has helped me learn so much about credit and the scores and what you need exactly to be able to get a loan,” De La Cruz said.

The "Juntos Avanzamos" designation is part of a national initiative meant to add to banking services geared toward immigrants.

Zach Churchill is the vice president of Consumer and Mortgage Lending. He says this designation is important.

“We’ve really focused on lowering those barriers, making it easier to get access, to be able to build and achieve those financial dreams, whether it’s buying a car, buying a home — really creating their new world here in this country,” he said.

Financial experts said Latinos have been historically underserved by the U.S. financial system. Some barriers include the language, lack of financial literacy and lacking documentation or identification.

The designation has helped Achieva award loans to immigrants who are in the U.S. legally, and it’s also meant to increase education.

"One very common call is for them to help them through the process of creating their online banking account because a lot of it is in English," De La Cruz said.

She believes the pay-off is helping the Hispanic community gain financial success.

Of the 4,000 or so credit unions across the country, officials say only about 150 have this designation.