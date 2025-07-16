TAMPA, Fla. -- Tampa International Airport leaders are looking for feedback on their newest expansion: Airside D.

It's under construction now and will be completed in a few years.

It'll have a new shuttle system, two airline lounges and new international processing facilities.

Airside D has a preliminary cost of $1.5 billion and is scheduled to open to the public in late 2028. It will help TPA, which currently serves an estimated 25 million passengers annually, accommodate the region’s growth and serve up to 35 million annual passengers by 2037.

And while work to build all that is happening now, they're also looking for input from passengers about what they would like to see.

Airport officials said they want to hear from people in Hillsborough, Pinellas and Pasco counties directly before completing the $1.5 billion dollar design for airside d.

Listening sessions will be held as follows:

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Wednesday, July 16, 6-7:30 p.m. – Tampa International Airport, Main Terminal Event Space, third floor between the shuttle stations for Airsides E and F; parking in the Economy Parking Garage will be validated



– Tampa International Airport, Main Terminal Event Space, third floor between the shuttle stations for Airsides E and F; parking in the Economy Parking Garage will be validated PINELLAS COUNTY, Thursday, July 24, 6-7:30 p.m. – EpiCenter at St. Petersburg College, 13805 58 th St. N., Clearwater



– EpiCenter at St. Petersburg College, 13805 58 St. N., Clearwater PASCO COUNTY, Tuesday, July 29, 6-7:30 p.m. – Hyatt Place Wesley Chapel, 26000 Sierra Center Blvd., Lutz

No RSVP is required to attend any of these events.

Airside D will be the first new terminal at the airport in nearly 20 years.

“Airside D will be a transformative project for this region. That’s why we’re hosting these listening sessions — to ensure our community has a voice in shaping how this new terminal looks, feels and functions,” Tampa International Airport CEO Michael Stephens said. “These conversations are critical to understanding what Tampa Bay residents value most in their airport experience, and they will play a key role in shaping the final design and operation of Airside D.”