A group of researchers from Cornell University determined that avian influenza among dairy cattle has lasting effects that cost impacted farmers thousands of dollars. New York producers still remain unaffected.

“We found an average of $950 in costs, which includes the milk you expect to lose over 60 days and the possible cost of removing them from dairy production. Even if they recover, that’s going to cost the dairy farmer $367 on average in milk losses,” said Matthew MacLachlan, professor of population medicine and diagnostic sciences at Cornell University.

Diego Diel, director of the virology lab at the Animal Health Diagnostic Center at Cornell University, said that infected animals have a long period of time with diminished milk production levels.

“Pasteurization efficiently inactivates the virus, rendering the milk safe for human consumption, but that a diminution in milk production presents an enormous financial burden to the producers of affected farms, and if added up to all affected farms, it is causing major economic losses to the United States’ 9.3 million cow dairy industry,” Diel said.

What consumers pay for their milk in store will not see an impact from the avian influenza outbreak, MacLachlan said.

“A lot goes into milk prices. There’s marketing, packaging, transportation and many other factors, but an outbreak, as our study shows, causes a substantial cost to dairy producers. Although there are some government support programs for dairy farmers, they aren’t as generous as they are for poultry farmers,” he said.

Since 2022, the HPAI outbreak has cost the poultry industry approximately $1.4 billion.

New York hasn’t had any cases of avian influenza among dairy herds and was given an “unaffected” status by the USDA, the state Department of Agriculture and Markets announced today.

“Our dairy farmers, poultry farmers and inspectors across the state have been working tirelessly to ensure that dairy cattle in New York remain free of HPAI. Reaching unaffected status affirms that their hard work is paying off, and I thank all the farmers who have been instrumental in reaching this benchmark,” said state Commissioner of Agriculture Richard Ball.

This status comes after the implementation of the USDA’s national milk testing strategy earlier this year. It means that New York state has conducted ongoing testing and surveillance activities and that those demonstrate the absence of HPAI in dairy cattle in the state.