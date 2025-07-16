CINCINNATI — The Findlay Market in Cincinnati opened all the way back in 1852, and a recent economic impact report highlights the 173-year-old market’s contributions to the local area.

The report was commissioned by the Corporation for Findlay Market and produced by the Center for Research and Data at the Cincinnati Regional Chamber. It states that the market welcomes 1.4 million visitors annually and had an economic impact of $370,587,529 between 2021 and 2023.

In 2023 alone, the economic impact was $141,364,079. It led to more than $51 million in earnings, more than 1,000 jobs created/supported and more than $9 million in generated taxes.

“Findlay Market is so much more than just a collection of shops,” Mayor Aftab Pureval said in the report. “It’s an economic and cultural center that helps drive the vibrancy of our urban core. Folks from all over visit the market, support our local small businesses, and bring their energy and dollars to the surrounding community. Findlay Market is inextricably tied to our history, our future, and our identity as a city.”

The report notes that 522 businesses are “located in Findlay Market, have started in or participated in a Findlay program, or have scaled out of Findlay Market.” It states that almost 43% of the vendors have expanded since opening at the market and that more than 14% of the businesses are multi-generational.

“We are beyond grateful for the generations of business owners and shoppers that came before us, and take seriously our role as stewards of this historic institution and living landmark,” President and CEO Kelly Lanser said in the release. “We thank and embrace every member of our Findlay Market Family—it is you who keeps the magic of the market alive for future generations.”

The full report goes into more detail on various other programs, aspects of the market's economic impact and more. You can view the full report here: